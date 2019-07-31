{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl near the intersection of 11th Street and Hilker Place Tuesday evening.

At around 8:33 p.m., a 14-year-old girl heard approximately five shots in the area before realizing she had been shot. The teenage victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. 

Police discovered that a nearby parked vehicle had also been struck. 

As of Wednesday, no one was in custody for the shooting. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.