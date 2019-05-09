KENOSHA — A 16-year-old died Thursday afternoon after being shot at a residence in Kenosha. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, according to a release from the Kenosha Police Department.
It's not immediately clear what happened leading up to the shooting and if the family knew the suspect.
At approximately 3 p.m., personnel from the Kenosha Sheriff's, Police, and Fire departments responded to a residence in the 10900 block of 66th Street for a report of two people shot. The house is in a subdivision not far from Interstate 94.
Officers located two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, with injuries consistent with gunfire.
Officers extracted both females from the residence in an effort to get them medical attention. Despite medical efforts, the teen died on scene; the 39-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable, condition. The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notifications.
Officers maintained a perimeter around the residence until the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team was able to make entry. No other people were located inside. Detectives believe the suspect fled the immediate area. No information is available about the suspect at this time.
The Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau is leading the investigation.
If anyone has information about the incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
