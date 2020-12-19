Teen faces two felony charges for alleged robberies during meetups purportedly to sell PlayStation 5

She said she arrived in the parking lot, and saw Riddle and a woman standing by the nearby bleachers. She approached them and Riddle showed a briefcase that the victim assumed had the PS5 in it, but didn't. The woman then grabbed the money and gift card out of her hand and both of them ran away.

The next day, officers were sent to Island Park at 1700 Liberty Street for an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who said he was trying to buy a PS5 for $700 and made contact with the seller on an app called "Let Go." He went to meet the seller and said the person was carrying a black briefcase, which he thought had the PS5 in it.

The seller (later identified as Riddle) then approached him and asked if he had the money, to which the victim said he asked to see the PS5 first before showing the money. He said the seller started acting sketchy and anxious and was reaching into his hoodie pocket, eventually pulling out a gun and demanded he give him the money. The victim gave him the money and the person ran.