Teen faces two felony charges for alleged robberies during meetups purportedly to sell PlayStation 5

RACINE — A Racine teenager who claimed to have been selling a PlayStation 5 allegedly robbed two people of $700 each, one of them at gunpoint, during supposed meetups to sell a PS5 at local parks, according to police.
Tazarious K. Riddle, 17, of the 1700 block of Domanik Drive, has been charged with felony counts of theft and armed robbery.
Robberies of PS5s have been reported worldwide "as consumers struggle to buy Sony's new console," Business Insider reported, due to a shortage of the consoles being ready upon its release by Sony. Gangs in the United Kingdom have allegedly been stopping and breaking into delivery trucks.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 9, officers were sent to Lincoln Park at 2200 Domanik Drive upon receiving report of a robbery.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victim who said she had arranged to buy a PS5 through a social media application called "Offerup." She showed the officer a photo of Riddle and said she was supposed to pay with both a prepaid card and cash for a total of $700.
She said she arrived in the parking lot, and saw Riddle and a woman standing by the nearby bleachers. She approached them and Riddle showed a briefcase that the victim assumed had the PS5 in it, but didn't. The woman then grabbed the money and gift card out of her hand and both of them ran away.
The next day, officers were sent to Island Park at 1700 Liberty Street for an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who said he was trying to buy a PS5 for $700 and made contact with the seller on an app called "Let Go." He went to meet the seller and said the person was carrying a black briefcase, which he thought had the PS5 in it.
The seller (later identified as Riddle) then approached him and asked if he had the money, to which the victim said he asked to see the PS5 first before showing the money. He said the seller started acting sketchy and anxious and was reaching into his hoodie pocket, eventually pulling out a gun and demanded he give him the money. The victim gave him the money and the person ran.
On Dec. 11, the Racine Police Department issued a warning with tips to the community of how to be safe during property exchanges, following reports of several robberies.
On Thursday, officers detained Riddle as he was leaving a house on the 1700 block of Domanik Drive. The officers found two suitcases in the dining room that matched what both victims said Riddle was carrying.
Riddle was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lee J Duling
Lee J Duling, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, substantial battery, obstructing an officer.
Revelle C Duling Jr.
Revelle C Duling Jr., 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery.
Tazarious K Riddle
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tazarious K Riddle, 1700 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, felony retail theft from person or corpse, armed robbery.
Tafeon D Hickembottom
Tafeon D Hickembottom, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.