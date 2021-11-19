Teen faces possibility of life in shooting death of Racine man

RACINE — A 16-year-old from Racine is facing the possibility of life in prison after he was charged Thursday in connection with the killing of Musa Tawfiq Musa, a Racine man who was slain Aug. 24.

The teenager has been identified as Anthony E. Smith Jr., of the 1000 block of Blaine Avenue. He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 24, an officer from the Racine Police Department began an investigation into the homicide. From his investigation and witness interviews, he developed a description of a suspect vehicle that was later found that evening.

A shell casing was recovered in the vehicle’s passenger side tail light area where there was damage to the vehicle. It was confirmed that the casing found in the vehicle was fired from the same gun as some of the casings found at the scene on the 1900 block of LaSalle Street.

Police were told by a “J.B.” that he was in the front seat of the suspect vehicle when shots were fired. J.B. said he was with Aaron Herrick when Herrick picked up “Ant” (later identified as Smith) and two others. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road, where J.B. allegedly heard shots fired.

The investigator also learned that there had been a confrontation near Musa’s home between Musa, one of his sons and the suspect vehicle at a Wells Fargo Bank branch. Musa sent his son home from the bank on foot, according to the complaint.

Musa followed the suspect vehicle from the bank and into the 1900 block of LaSalle Street. Herrick was reported as saying he “couldn’t shake” Musa, pulled over, and allegedly told Smith to give Musa “a quick three,” meaning three quick gunshots.

Smith was overheard bragging about “having a body” and “one under his belt.”