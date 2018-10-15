Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he crashed his car Monday afternoon on Sheridan Road and then fled the scene, leading officers from four police agencies in a brief search operation.

Police were called to the crash less than a mile north of Highway KR at 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Car strikes light pole, fire hydrant in Mount Pleasant

According to Sgt. Matt Kwapil of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a car was driving north on Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) from Kenosha County into Racine County, but drove off the road, knocked down a stop sign and crashed into a fire hydrant near Edgewater Drive. The teen driver reportedly fled from the scene of the crash on foot. Law enforcement set up a perimeter and arrested the suspect at about 3:45 p.m. "without incident" in the Lake Park neighborhood, a few blocks north of where the crash occurred, according to Kwapil.

The teen had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody, Kwapil said.

The driver’s identity has not been released. No other individuals or vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

The main inside the fire hydrant did not appear to break, since there wasn't any water coming out of the hydrant, but the crash did force the hydrant to bend slightly sideways. Kwapil said that the City of Racine Water Utility and Racine County Public Works Department were notified of the damaged fire hydrant and stop sign, respectively.

Personnel from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and took part in the search for the driver. Two law enforcement K-9s, including Nitro from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, aided in the search.

