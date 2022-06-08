 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen cited for disorderly conduct after punching alleged cyberbully at Burlington High School

BURLINGTON — A student at Burlington High School has been cited for allegedly punching another student who he blamed for cyberbullying his girlfriend.

Police reports indicate that the victim was pushed against a wall, banged his head on concrete, then was punched several times after the two students ended up on the ground.

Both students were identified as 17-year-old boys.

Police cited the second student with disorderly conduct after he admitted to confronting the other student "so that his girlfriend would stop getting cyberbullied."

He also told police the other student had told him "that his girlfriend was going to get her karma, and he would not stop the rumors until they were even."

Details of the dispute that precipitated the April 27 incident were not available.

Police reported that after the suspect-student confronted the other student in a hallway and pushed him, the two ended up on the ground and the suspect punched the other student several times with a closed fist.

Police found the reported victim in a school office holding an ice pack to his head. He told officers he was angry because he "did not want any more drama this close to the end of the school year."

The Journal Times is not identifying the students because they are underage and because the disorderly conduct matter is a non-criminal citation in Burlington Municipal Court.

