RACINE — A Racine teen charged with two related felonies has been accused of sexual assault by three minor relatives.
Zyshonne Z. Tyson, 19, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, was charged Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest, both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint:
On a March evening, the accuser, 14, said she was in the bedroom of her home in Racine when Tyson came into the house through the back door. He went into her bedroom and began pushing and pulling on her.
He then allegedly forced her to have sex with him as she tried to fight him off.
Afterward, the victim sent Tyson Facebook messages telling him she no longer considered him a relative and he should leave her alone. She told him he had taken something from her she could never get back. He said he understood and would leave her alone.
When investigators spoke to Tyson, he allegedly gave several versions of events. At first he said he had never been at the house alone with the victim, then said he was only there to look for another relative and left when he discovered that person wasn’t home.
After officers confronted him with the information from the Facebook messages, Tyson admitted that he was at the victim’s home that night in March but said that the victim asked him to touch her, and that he felt obligated to do so.
He then admitted to having sex with the victim but said she was a willing participant.
He could not provide an explanation for why the victim sent him the Facebook messages.
During the course of the investigation, police learned that two other minor relatives had accused Tyson of sexual assault.
During a Monday court hearing, a $100,000 cash bond was set and Tyson was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any minors.
A preliminary hearing in the case was set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Tyson was in custody as of Monday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: July 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio R. Dominguez
Antonio R. Dominguez, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Dustin D. Hoppe
Dustin D. Hoppe, South Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tyler Z. Mohr
Tyler Z. Mohr, 3100 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keri L. Monheim
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keri L. Monheim, 100 South Pine Street, Burlington, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery.
Derreece C. Perkins
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Angela C. Phelps
Angela C. Phelps, Indianapolis, IN, forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500 and $10,000), felony personal identity theft (financial gain), theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Zyshonne Z. Tyson
Zyshonne Z. Tyson, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child by use of threat of force or violence.
Trayvion D. Weaver
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trayvion D. Weaver, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Vittorio P. Campbell
Vittorio P. Campbell, Orland Park, IL, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Delicia M. New
Delicia M. New, 1200 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Crystal Osborne
Crystal Osborne, 1900 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Adam J. Pulido
Adam J. Pulido, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brian V. Smith
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zyairra L. Williams
Zyairra L. Williams, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carlos M. Saldivar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carlos M. Saldivar, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, operating without a license.