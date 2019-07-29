{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine teen charged with two related felonies has been accused of sexual assault by three minor relatives.

Zyshonne Z. Tyson, 19, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, was charged Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

On a March evening, the accuser, 14, said she was in the bedroom of her home in Racine when Tyson came into the house through the back door. He went into her bedroom and began pushing and pulling on her.

He then allegedly forced her to have sex with him as she tried to fight him off.

Afterward, the victim sent Tyson Facebook messages telling him she no longer considered him a relative and he should leave her alone. She told him he had taken something from her she could never get back. He said he understood and would leave her alone.

When investigators spoke to Tyson, he allegedly gave several versions of events. At first he said he had never been at the house alone with the victim, then said he was only there to look for another relative and left when he discovered that person wasn’t home.

After officers confronted him with the information from the Facebook messages, Tyson admitted that he was at the victim’s home that night in March but said that the victim asked him to touch her, and that he felt obligated to do so.

He then admitted to having sex with the victim but said she was a willing participant. 

He could not provide an explanation for why the victim sent him the Facebook messages.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that two other minor relatives had accused Tyson of sexual assault. 

During a Monday court hearing, a $100,000 cash bond was set and Tyson was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any minors.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Tyson was in custody as of Monday afternoon at the County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.