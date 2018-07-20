RACINE — A Racine teen is facing charges after reportedly threatening to kill a Racine Police officer and his wife.
Destiny E. Payne, 19, of the 1900 block of Howe Street, is charged with felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and threat to the family of a law enforcement officer — as a repeat offender for both charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 9, a Racine Police officer had just brought someone into the Racine County Jail. When the officer went to get warrant paperwork, he saw Payne in a holding cell. The officer recognized Payne from prior police contact and when the officer had worked for Racine Unified School District.
When Payne saw him, the officer said she jumped up from a seated position in the cell and cursed at him. When the officer passed the cell again to get to another area, Payne asked to be moved back to her personal cell.
The officer felt the request was made to get closer to him and to potentially come after him. He asked that she not be moved until he left the area.
After finishing his paperwork, the officer walked past the cell a last time and Payne allegedly said “When I get out on the fifth, I’m going to murder you and your wife.”
The office felt this was going too far and was worried because Payne knew his wife’s name. He said he feared for himself and his family’s safety because of Payne’s threat.
Payne’s initial appearance is scheduled for Monday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
