Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of his 39-day-old child

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been charged with the murder of his own 1-month-old child.
Shavale Powell, 17, of the 2000 block of 16th Street, was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child after one of his children was found dead and another child was found with a bruise on his left eye.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 14, police and rescue responded to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, to a 911 call for a pulseless, non-breathing infant.
Upon arrival, the child, just 39 days old, was found deceased and cold. The parents of the child, born Jan. 6, were present and identified as Powell and Javian Clark, 18.
Clark is listed as a co-defendant in Powell’s case. Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said Monday afternoon that Clark will be charged Tuesday.
Both parents reported that they had been the only caregivers the last week the child was alive.
An examination by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died from abusive head trauma and ruled the death a homicide. The preliminary injuries described by the medical examiner were as follows:
- Blunt force injuries to the baby’s head: contusions of face, fracture of left parietal bone, subdural hemorrhage, optic nerve hemorrhages, bilateral.
- Blunt force injuries to the baby’s chest: contusions of the chest and back, multiple rib fractures.
- Blunt force injuries to the baby’s extremities: abrasions of right hand, contusions of the left lower extremity
Another child of the couple, who is 1 year old and was in the home, had significant bruising and an injury to his left eye. The parents reported to medical and law enforcement professionals that the child had struck his face when he fell in the shower while home with Powell; Clark was at work at the time.
An arrest in the death was made Feb. 16, the Racine Police Department reported.
The issue with the older child was later examined at the Racine County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the injury was ruled concerning for abuse. Investigators found that the 1-year-old had suffered an injury to his right eye on Feb. 4, 2020, when he was 5 months old and immobile. The child was seen at the emergency room that same day, and diagnosed with severe subconjunctival hemorrhage concerning blunt force trauma to the child’s right eye and face.
Also present at that time was a small scratch that was out of proportion to the size of the hemorrhage. Neither parent could explain any kind of trauma that would have resulted in such a serious injury to such a small child.
A preliminary hearing for Powell is scheduled for March 4 at 8:45 a.m., online court records show. His cash bond was set at $50,000 Monday.
Online court records also show Powell is facing an October charge for disorderly conduct-domestic abuse.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jessica N Lewis
Jessica N Lewis, 800 block of Wolff Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Kevin A Nieves
Kevin A Nieves, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Shavale J Powell
Shavale J Powell, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, first degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Alec S Pullen
Alec S Pullen, 3100 block of Windsor Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven M Rempala
Steven M Rempala, 2300 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jamiah A Winkler
Jamiah A Winkler, 2600 block of Olive Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael E Andresen III
Michael E Andresen III, 1400 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Trevon J Bunck
Trevon J Bunck, 3600 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Malachi L Jackson
Malachi L Jackson, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lonezo T Parker
Lonezo T Parker, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Prakash B Patel
Prakash B Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, violation of injunction (harassment).
Cydazia S Shelby
Cydazia S Shelby, 1100 block of Frederick Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James John Wiggs
James John Wiggs, 11800 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct.
Marvin Brown
Marvin Brown, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Robert Lee Brown Jr.
Robert Lee Brown Jr., 1400 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason M Lehman
Jason M Lehman, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.