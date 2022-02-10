Teen charged with homicide released from Racine County Jail 'in error' last month

RACINE — A teenager accused of attempted homicide and other felonies was released from the Racine County Jail “in error” last month, according to official court records.

Marcus Ward, 17, got out of jail Jan. 13 after a $200 bond related to misdemeanor allegations was posted. A $100,000 bond remained unpaid, but a paperwork error led to jail staff being unaware the larger bond existed.

The mistake was realized quickly, with a warrant being issued for his arrest Jan. 14. He was rearrested Monday after 24 days out of custody.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it is reviewing procedures to prevent this kind of mistake in the future.

“The Sheriff’s Office Command Staff is reviewing the procedures between the Clerk of Courts, the Sheriff’s Conveyance Unit, and the Racine County Jail to identify exactly how the error in the transfer of paperwork happened and how to create redundancies in the system to avoid this problem,” Lt. Michael Luell, spokesman for the RCSO, said in an email.

“I accept full responsibility for this error, and I am taking every step necessary to ensure it never happens again,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement.

Allegations and mistake

In March 2021, when Ward was 16, he was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he allegedly shot at someone who was running away from him. There were five other people in the house that the victim ran into as he was being shot at by Ward, police reported.

In October, he was charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal damage to property for actions allegedly committed inside the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. A $200 cash bond was set Oct. 15, in addition to the $100,000 bond set for the alleged shooting.

Less than two weeks later, he was charged with felony battery and another count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he allegedly attacked a supervisor in juvenile detention. Another $500 cash bond was added.

On Ward’s 17th birthday, Jan. 12, he was transferred from the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center to the Racine County Jail. “Prior to the transport, the Clerk of Courts Office and the Sheriff’s Conveyance Unit had an error in the transfer of paperwork,” according to Luell. Only the paperwork related to the $200 bond were transferred, not the paperwork regarding the attempted homicide and $100,000 bond.

On Jan. 13, the $200 cash bond was signed, court records show, and Ward was released even though the $100,000 and $500 bonds remained unposted.

“Upon learning of the error, multiple arrest warrants were issued for Marcus Ward,” Luell said.

As of Thursday, he was back in the Racine County Jail with a total cash bond of $100,785.

There are five open cases against him: two related to the two sets of allegations regarding his time in juvenile detention; the reported March 2021 shooting; charges filed last year in Kenosha County for felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon by a person less than 18 years old as a party to a crime; and charges related to him being taken back into custody this week.

Jury selection is set for Feb. 21 in the Kenosha County case.

Rearrested

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday:

A Racine Police officer saw Ward getting into a car Monday and recognized Ward as “a wanted party.”

The officer then attempted a traffic stop, at which point the car pulled over and the back door opened.

The officer reported that he was “aware of the defendant’s history with firearms and involvement in shootings. (The officer) drew his department-issued firearm and yelled, ‘Hands! Hands! Hands!,’ as he approached the vehicle. (The officer) observed the defendant with a black handgun with an extended magazine in his right hand. (The officer) reports he ordered the defendant to ‘Put the gun down! Put the gun down!’ (The officer) reports the defendant placed the gun behind him, and the defendant was taken into custody.”

The firearm was identified as a Ruger Security 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber.

