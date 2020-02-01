Teen charged with disorderly conduct after alleged marijuana-induced outburst

RACINE — A 19-year-old Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly getting too high after ingesting a marijuana-laced brownie and then becoming combative after being taken to the hospital.
Jahmal D. Furet Jr., 19, of the 1700 block of Holmes Avenue, is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a repeat offender. On June 19, 2018, he was convicted of theft of a movable property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, court records indicate.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday, Racine Police officers were dispatched to assist a woman, who said that her son was possibly high on drugs and was allegedly running down the streets while only wearing shorts.
Officers located and detained Furet in the 3200 block of Republic Avenue. They reported that he was very coherent and told them he had consumed a "weed brownie."
Officers returned to speak with the mother, who said Furet had come home in his shorts, smelling of marijuana. Instead of going into the residence, Furet had run down the street, so she called the police.
Allegedly, Furet became combative in a police transport wagon. An officer reported that his mother tried to talk through a window to him to calm him down but he reportedly did not recognize her. Officers decided for his safety to transport Furet to the emergency room for evaluation.
Officers reported that at the hospital, Furet continued to be combative in spite of being handcuffed to the bed. He allegedly attempted to break free multiple times, swore at and threatened hospital staff, made lewd gestures while speaking with the doctor and spat at officers. Furet calmed down as the substance he reportedly consumed appeared to wear off.
At his initial appearance on Friday, Furet's signature bond was set at $200 and his status conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 6. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the County Jail.