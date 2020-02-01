Teen charged with disorderly conduct after alleged marijuana-induced outburst

RACINE — A 19-year-old Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly getting too high after ingesting a marijuana-laced brownie and then becoming combative after being taken to the hospital.

Jahmal D. Furet Jr., 19, of the 1700 block of Holmes Avenue, is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a repeat offender. On June 19, 2018, he was convicted of theft of a movable property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, court records indicate.

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday, Racine Police officers were dispatched to assist a woman, who said that her son was possibly high on drugs and was allegedly running down the streets while only wearing shorts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers located and detained Furet in the 3200 block of Republic Avenue. They reported that he was very coherent and told them he had consumed a "weed brownie."

Officers returned to speak with the mother, who said Furet had come home in his shorts, smelling of marijuana. Instead of going into the residence, Furet had run down the street, so she called the police.