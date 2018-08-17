RACINE — A Racine teen is in custody and facing 13 charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on Hamilton Street.
Cameron M. Golden, 17, of the 600 block of Randolph Street, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, resisting or obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint and police:
At about 4:38 p.m. on Aug. 9, Racine police responded to the intersection of Hamilton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred.
Two people were traveling west on Hamilton Street in a vehicle when they stopped at a sign on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. An individual later identified as Golden pulled out a handgun and shot at the vehicle multiple times. Officers found bullet holes in the passenger door of the vehicle the victims were in.
Golden also fired in the direction of four other individuals, seen on surveillance video, who were on the corner.
At 6:47 p.m. Thursday, Golden was observed in the 1000 block of Albert Street. Because of the shooting incident, additional officers were called. By the time they arrived, Golden had walked north to Marquette Park.
Golden fled on foot and officers pursued him. After traveling through streets in the area, Golden was eventually taken to the ground.
In Golden’s path, police and K9 Titan reportedly found a bag with a marijuana. Another officer found a firearm in the 1400 block of Geneva Street, about 2 feet from where Golden had been brought to the ground.
Golden asked why he was being picked up and the officer mentioned the marijuana and firearm. When he asked why he was being charged with attempted homicide, he reportedly said “Nobody got hit.” The officer then explained the meaning of “attempted” to Golden.
As of Friday afternoon, Golden was being held on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
You bet he will. He’ll be back on the streets by October. Remember his name, it will on,y get worse.
He'll get probation and be back on the street in no time ready to contribute to society.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.