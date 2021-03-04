Teen charged for Tuesday shooting near Erie Street and Three Mile

RACINE — A 16-year-old has been charged in a Tuesday shooting at Three Mile Road and Erie Street.
Marcus Ward, of the 3900 block of Erie Street, was charged with five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety plus a single felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, officers were sent to the area of Three Mile Road and Erie Street for a shots fired report. One person had reportedly been shot.
An investigator interviewed the victim who said he was returning from a shop, the Erie Gas and Grocery, back to his house. He looked back and saw Ward running toward him.
As the victim fled, Ward then pulled out a gun and began shooting. There were five other people in the house that the victim ran into as he was being shot at by Ward, police reported.
Ward was given a $75,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 through teleconference or Zoom.
Today's mugshots: March 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roman M Johnson
Roman M Johnson, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Ruben J Murry
Ruben J Murry, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez, Franksville, Wisconsin, incest with child by stepparent, third degree sexual assault, first degree sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).