Teen charged for Tuesday shooting near Erie Street and Three Mile

RACINE — A 16-year-old has been charged in a Tuesday shooting at Three Mile Road and Erie Street.

Marcus Ward, of the 3900 block of Erie Street, was charged with five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety plus a single felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the area of Three Mile Road and Erie Street for a shots fired report. One person had reportedly been shot.

An investigator interviewed the victim who said he was returning from a shop, the Erie Gas and Grocery, back to his house. He looked back and saw Ward running toward him.

As the victim fled, Ward then pulled out a gun and began shooting. There were five other people in the house that the victim ran into as he was being shot at by Ward, police reported.

Ward was given a $75,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 through teleconference or Zoom.

