RACINE — A teen allegedly stole a wig from 7 Mile Beauty, and was identified in part because the clothes she was wearing when she was arrested in an unrelated incident matched the clothes she was seen wearing in security video from the beauty supply store at 940 Washington Ave.

Martricia Frierson, 17, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor retail theft and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 13, Frierson was caught on security video entering 7 Mile Beauty, grabbing a $29.99 wig off of a mannequin, hiding it in her coat and walking out of the store without paying for it.

Police reviewed the video six days later.

Frierson was identified as the alleged thief, and she reportedly was already in Racine County Jail for an unrelated incident; she was charged in August 2018 with armed robbery, and that case is still open. According to court records, Frierson appeared in court in custody on Sept. 17, 2019, regarding the alleged robbery.

A preliminary hearing for the theft charge is scheduled for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

