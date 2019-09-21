RACINE — A teen allegedly stole a wig from 7 Mile Beauty, and was identified in part because the clothes she was wearing when she was arrested in an unrelated incident matched the clothes she was seen wearing in security video from the beauty supply store at 940 Washington Ave.
Martricia Frierson, 17, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor retail theft and felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 13, Frierson was caught on security video entering 7 Mile Beauty, grabbing a $29.99 wig off of a mannequin, hiding it in her coat and walking out of the store without paying for it.
Police reviewed the video six days later.
You have free articles remaining.
Frierson was identified as the alleged thief, and she reportedly was already in Racine County Jail for an unrelated incident; she was charged in August 2018 with armed robbery, and that case is still open. According to court records, Frierson appeared in court in custody on Sept. 17, 2019, regarding the alleged robbery.
A preliminary hearing for the theft charge is scheduled for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas D. Anderson (a.k.a. Tom Cat), 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft for financial gain, felony retail theft (intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000).
Jordan M. Hardy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan M. Hardy, South Beloit, Ill., theft by false representation (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Adam B. Herring
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adam B. Herring, 1200 block of Ninth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, possession of a firearm on grounds of a school, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Kemont M. Regulus
Kemont M. Regulus, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina L. Thomas
Sabrina L. Thomas, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Damarion E. Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion E. Turner, 2400 block of Olive Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lucas D. Vernon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucas D. Vernon, Milwaukee, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Sergey Igor Vitavskiy
Sergey Igor Vitavskiy, Milwaukee, felony criminal damage to property.
Kendall Undrell Westmoreland
Kendall Undrell Westmoreland, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Sherrie E. Akins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sherrie E. Akins, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly theft.
Russell C. Brown
Russell C. Brown, 1800 block of Johnson Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Larry Cook
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry Cook, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brittani Renee Devaughn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittani R. Devaughn, 1200 block of Cherry Street, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keenan L. Towner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keenan L. Towner, 1200 block of Cherry Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Hector L. Trujillo Quinones
Hector L. Trujillo Quinones, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.