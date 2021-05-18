Teen charged for Saturday Marathon gas station homicide; report states suspect denies being involved

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been charged in the Saturday night killing of Deveon D. Robbins, although court documents show that the teenager denies his involvement in the fatality.
Local law enforcement officers say that David L. Luckett Jr., a 17-year-old who goes by the nickname "Pooh" and whose address is listed on the 2800 block of Wright Avenue in Racine, was the first of two people who shot Robbins, 20, in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive, at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Following the fatal shooting, the second at the gas station in less than a year, the manager reduced the convenience store's operating hours so it would no longer be open from midnight to 5 a.m.
Robbins' death was the third homicide in the City of Racine in 2021.
Luckett has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, a cash bond for Luckett was set at $250,000.
Police report
A witness reportedly told Racine Police Department investigators that Luckett and another man had gone to the gas station to buy drinks when, by happenstance, they encountered Robbins in the parking lot.
Upon reviewing surveillance video of the shooting, investigators reported: "It appears (Robbins) and (Luckett) exchange some words when (Luckett) ... pulls a firearm from his left pocket with his left hand, aims and fires at (Robbins') head from a very short distance," the criminal complaint filed Tuesday states. "Video of the shooting shows the shooter to be arm’s length from (Robbins') head when he began firing. The video then shows" (a second male, whom police have identified but whom The Journal Times is not identifying because he has not been charged with a crime) "extend his arm and begin firing at (Robbins), who is approximately 4-5 feet away.
"At the time the shooting starts, the video appears to show that (Robbins') hands are in the pockets of his hoodie."
Luckett and the man with him were identified by police "based on prior contacts" after reviewing the surveillance video, the complaint states. Additionally, police said, someone who had been in the car in which Robbins arrived at the gas station was able to identify Luckett in a photo lineup.
The criminal complaint indicates that the Racine Police Department believes the shooting might have been gang-related, but Luckett told officers he was not involved in a gang.
A witness allegedly told investigators that Luckett said it was an "either going to be them or us" situation after shooting Robbins, but that he also told the witness "he was sorry and did not know it was going to happen" at the gas station.
When an investigator interviewed Luckett, the teenager "denied being present at the gas station."
Luckett reportedly then said that, overnight from Friday to Saturday, he was at a gathering honoring the life of Dontrell "Trell" Bush, the 17-year-old Horlick High School basketball standout shot and killed at a party in the Georgetown neighborhood on May 7. Police stated they were unable to confirm that Luckett was still at the gathering at 2 a.m. Saturday, the time Robbins was fatally shot.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Luckett has one prior criminal conviction in Wisconsin, according to online court records: in 2019, for carrying a concealed weapon.