Teen charged for Saturday Marathon gas station homicide; report states suspect denies being involved

Police report

A witness reportedly told Racine Police Department investigators that Luckett and another man had gone to the gas station to buy drinks when, by happenstance, they encountered Robbins in the parking lot.

Upon reviewing surveillance video of the shooting, investigators reported: "It appears (Robbins) and (Luckett) exchange some words when (Luckett) ... pulls a firearm from his left pocket with his left hand, aims and fires at (Robbins') head from a very short distance," the criminal complaint filed Tuesday states. "Video of the shooting shows the shooter to be arm’s length from (Robbins') head when he began firing. The video then shows" (a second male, whom police have identified but whom The Journal Times is not identifying because he has not been charged with a crime) "extend his arm and begin firing at (Robbins), who is approximately 4-5 feet away.

"At the time the shooting starts, the video appears to show that (Robbins') hands are in the pockets of his hoodie."

Luckett and the man with him were identified by police "based on prior contacts" after reviewing the surveillance video, the complaint states. Additionally, police said, someone who had been in the car in which Robbins arrived at the gas station was able to identify Luckett in a photo lineup.