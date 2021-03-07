Teen charged for allegedly attempting to loot from cars

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teenager has been charged with theft and entry into a locked vehicle after he was seen trying to open car doors in a motel parking lot, and allegedly had a stolen backpack.

The worth of the items that were attempted to be stolen is estimated to be $2,550.

In addition to the theft and entry into a locked vehicle misdemeanor charges, Deshawn A. Searcy, 16, of the 2800 block of Chicory Road, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft and entry into a locked vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:29 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to the Super 8 Motel following a report of two suspicious people. A witness said that two teenagers were walking through the parking lot trying to open car doors. The witness also reportedly said that they were running through the apartment complex in an eastern direction.

Officers began searching the area and found the two suspects, both of whom had a backpack on and one of whom was identified as Searcy.