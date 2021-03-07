Teen charged for allegedly attempting to loot from cars

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teenager has been charged with theft and entry into a locked vehicle after he was seen trying to open car doors in a motel parking lot, and allegedly had a stolen backpack.
The worth of the items that were attempted to be stolen is estimated to be $2,550.
In addition to the theft and entry into a locked vehicle misdemeanor charges, Deshawn A. Searcy, 16, of the 2800 block of Chicory Road, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft and entry into a locked vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:29 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to the Super 8 Motel following a report of two suspicious people. A witness said that two teenagers were walking through the parking lot trying to open car doors. The witness also reportedly said that they were running through the apartment complex in an eastern direction.
Officers began searching the area and found the two suspects, both of whom had a backpack on and one of whom was identified as Searcy.
Inside Searcy's backpack was a bottle of pills with a different name from his, according to police. The 16-year-old explained he found the backpack and decided to take it. It was found out that the backpack was stolen from a truck, who said there was also an Apple computer and keyboard worth $2,550 in it. The computer and keyboard were found on the ground at the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, six miles away.
Searcy was interviewed and said that he knew the other suspect was out checking car doors. When he was asked if he wanted to loot, he decided to go with him.
The other teen has not yet been charged.
When they noticed police lights, they ran through the apartment hallways to try to hide. Searcy noticed the other suspect try to place something under a car, which turned out to be the computer and keyboard, and told the police it was already taken out before he picked up the backpack.
Searcy was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Efrain Valverde Isabel
Efrain Valverde Isabel, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Albert W Wroten
Albert W Wroten, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Deshawn A Searcy
Deshawn A Searcy, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, entry into a locked vehicle.
Asumandez M Soltero
Asumandez M Soltero, 2100 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon).