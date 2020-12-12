 Skip to main content
Teen charged after Tuesday night shootout in Racine
Teen charged after Tuesday night shootout in Racine

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been charged in a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at St. Clair and Hagerer streets, just north of High Street and east of Douglas Avenue.

Christopher Pegues

Pegues

Christopher L. Pegues, 18, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the corner of St. Clair and Hagerer streets after reports of shots fired. 

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a witness who said that they heard eight shots outside of his house. He had surveillance video and showed the officer.

Christopher Pegues

Pegues

The video showed five men turn the corner onto Hagerer Street and a sedan approach. One of the men was holding a pistol and took cover behind a parked Dodge vehicle. Three of the men fled southbound and a fourth was seen coming into frame and firing several shots in the direction of the sedan, striking it with four of the rounds. The man that was hiding behind the Dodge then fled while firing several shots over his shoulder, striking the Dodge two times.

An investigator observed footage from a local business, which showed all of the individuals. The investigator identified that the suspect that took cover behind the Dodge and fired several shots as Pegues.

On Thursday, an officer saw Pegues at Regency Mall about to get in a car, at which point the 18-year-old was arrested. The officer reported recovering 47 plastic baggies of a substance that later tested positive for marijuana and weighed 49.6 grams. On the driver's seat was a digital scale and plastic baggie with alprazolam (a.k.a. Xanax) in the center console.

No others have been charged in relation to the shooting.

Pegues was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine Country Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

