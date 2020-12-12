Teen charged after shootout in Racine

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been charged in a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at St. Clair and Hagerer streets, just north of High Street and east of Douglas Avenue.

Christopher L. Pegues, 18, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the corner of St. Clair and Hagerer streets after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a witness who said he heard eight shots outside his house. He had surveillance video and showed the officer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}