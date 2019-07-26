RACINE — A Racine teen is facing charges for reportedly cutting a female during a fight.
Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson, 19, of the 200 block of Frank Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, both charges by the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, Racine Police responded to Packard Avenue for an assault that had taken place earlier in the day. The victim said that she was assaulted by someone whose name she initially did not know, but later found on Facebook. Police identified the woman as Anderson.
The victim said she got a call from her mother and sister who were at the nail salon at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. They said a group of females were trying to fight them.
Dispatch notes from 1:26 p.m. that day showed that a group of females, some wearing jeans and black T-shirts, were fighting at the Regency Mall nail salon.
The victim said she picked up her mother and sister, and when they returned to Packard Avenue, they saw the same group of females from the mall assaulting the victim's 16-year-old niece.
The three got out of the vehicle to try break up the fight and protect the 16-year-old, when Anderson make a downward swinging motion at her and cut the victim. Due to the amount of blood, the went to the emergency room and needed six stitches.
Police discovered that Anderson changed her Facebook profile photo to four females dressed in blue jeans and black T-shirts on Monday. Surveillance video from Washington and Packard avenues show the same four females from the Facebook photo involved in the Packard Avenue fight.
As of Friday afternoon, Anderson remained in custody on a $100 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson
Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.
Anttwon L. Evans
Anttwon L. Evans, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Clint H. Nuttall
Clint H. Nuttall, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Tevin C. Cagle
Tevin C. Cagle, 1600 block of Quince Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Daniel T. Spear
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daniel T. Spear, 2100 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Lisa Marie Stratton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lisa Marie Stratton, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah Williams, Waukegan, IL, resisting an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Another example of Racine's finest!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.