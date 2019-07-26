{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine teen is facing charges for reportedly cutting a female during a fight.

Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson, 19, of the 200 block of Frank Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, both charges by the use of a dangerous weapon. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

On Monday, Racine Police responded to Packard Avenue for an assault that had taken place earlier in the day. The victim said that she was assaulted by someone whose name she initially did not know, but later found on Facebook. Police identified the woman as Anderson.

The victim said she got a call from her mother and sister who were at the nail salon at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. They said a group of females were trying to fight them. 

Dispatch notes from 1:26 p.m. that day showed that a group of females, some wearing jeans and black T-shirts, were fighting at the Regency Mall nail salon. 

The victim said she picked up her mother and sister, and when they returned to Packard Avenue, they saw the same group of females from the mall assaulting the victim's 16-year-old niece.

The three got out of the vehicle to try break up the fight and protect the 16-year-old, when Anderson make a downward swinging motion at her and cut the victim. Due to the amount of blood, the went to the emergency room and needed six stitches.

Police discovered that Anderson changed her Facebook profile photo to four females dressed in blue jeans and black T-shirts on Monday.  Surveillance video from Washington and Packard avenues show the same four females from the Facebook photo involved in the Packard Avenue fight. 

As of Friday afternoon, Anderson remained in custody on a $100 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

