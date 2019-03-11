Try 3 months for $3
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A teen boy was shot and robbed Sunday while reportedly buying drugs, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara of the Racine Police Department. 

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to the 1900 block of 16th Street for a report of someone being shot. Upon arrival, the teenage victim allegedly admitted being in the area to buy drugs when the reported dealer pulled out a gun, demanded money and shot him in the shoulder.

The victim's money was taken and the suspect fled the area. The teen was later transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.

As of Monday, police did not know the status of the victim. No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

