KENOSHA — A 16-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon after being shot at a residence in Kenosha. Police have put out a call for help finding the suspect involved in the shooting, who was reportedly in a relationship with the teen.
At approximately 3 p.m., personnel from the Kenosha Sheriff’s, Police, and Fire departments responded to a residence in the 10900 block of 66th Street for a report of two people shot. The house is in a subdivision not far from Interstate 94.
Officers located two victims, a 16-year-old girl, later identified as Kaylie Juga, and her mother, a 39-year-old woman, with injuries consistent with gunfire.
Despite medical efforts, the teen died on scene; the 39-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable, condition.
Martice L. Fuller, 15, who had a relationship with the teen girl, is believed to be a person of interest in the shooting death. Fuller reportedly fled the scene and his whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday evening.
“He may be armed with a firearm and is considered dangerous; do not attempt to confront Fuller,” police warned in a news release.
Anyone who sees him is directed to call Kenosha Dispatch Center at 262-656-1234 or 911. Detective Kenesie is the lead investigator; additional information about the investigation should be directed to 262-605-5203.
Fuller is 6-feet-two-inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
