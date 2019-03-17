MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teen is facing a potential drug possession charge and was cited for operating under the influence after his vehicle crashed into a Jeep on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of highways 31 and 38.
At 5:07 p.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant police officers and South Shore Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a report of a two-car crash at the intersection on Northwestern Avenue (Highway 38) and Ole Davidson Road (Highway 31).
According to a media release, 19-year-old Taylor Jurgens from Racine was traveling westbound on Northwestern Avenue in a 2012 Ford Fiesta and went into the left lane and struck a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped for traffic.
The Ford then spun into a Honda CRV that was also stopped in the right lane. There was significant front-end damage to the Ford, and rear-passenger side damage to the Jeep.
Due to the severity of the accident, the westbound lanes of Northwestern Avenue were closed for one hour while police investigated.
While conducting their crash investigation, officers reported finding evidence of possible drug activity.
Jurgens was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Upon his release, he was taken to the Racine County Jail where he was held on the following pending charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), and felony bail jumping.
Jurgens was also issued municipal traffic citations for operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, operating without a valid driver’s license, driving without insurance, and a mandatory safety belt violation.
The Caledonia Police Department also assisted at the crash scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.