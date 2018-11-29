RACINE — A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday morning after making a threat against a teacher, according to Racine police.
At about 6:12 a.m. Thursday, the Racine Police School Safety and Security Division was notified that a threat was made to a specific school and a specific teacher.
The threat was investigated and a suspect was identified. The suspect, a 15-year-old student from a different school other than the one that was mentioned in the threat, was apprehended without incident. The suspect admitted to making the threats.
Police did not name the school involved.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
