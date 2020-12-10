 Skip to main content
Teen already facing charges for allegedly beating someone with a bong accused of selling MDMA while out on bond
Teen already facing charges for allegedly beating someone with a bong accused of selling MDMA while out on bond

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged drug dealer, who is already facing charges for allegedly beating someone with a bong during a robbery, is facing new drug charges.

Matthew N. Spiegelhoff, 18, of the 1800 block of North Summerset Drive, was charged with two felony counts of deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams) and bail jumping on Wednesday.

On Sept. 15, Spiegelhoff allegedly beat someone else with a bong in a reported armed robbery where he was accused of stealing $2,500 in cash as well as multiple electronic devices. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, a felony count of substantial battery and a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling in connection to the case.

Then, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday: 

Earlier this fall, a cooperating citizen reportedly met with Spiegelhoff twice and bought MDMA (also known as ecstasy or molly) from him.

On both occasions, Spiegelhoff entered the citizen's car and delivered the suspected MDMA; both times the suspected MDMA tested positive after being returned to police.

Matthew Spiegelhoff

Spiegelhoff

Spiegelhoff was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A status conference is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

