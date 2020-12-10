Teen already facing charges for allegedly beating someone with a bong accused of selling MDMA while out on bond

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged drug dealer, who is already facing charges for allegedly beating someone with a bong during a robbery, is facing new drug charges.
Matthew N. Spiegelhoff, 18, of the 1800 block of North Summerset Drive, was charged with two felony counts of deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams) and bail jumping on Wednesday.
On Sept. 15, Spiegelhoff allegedly beat someone else with a bong in a reported armed robbery where he was accused of stealing $2,500 in cash as well as multiple electronic devices. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, a felony count of substantial battery and a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling in connection to the case.
Support Local Journalism
Then, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday:
Earlier this fall, a cooperating citizen reportedly met with Spiegelhoff twice and bought MDMA (also known as ecstasy or molly) from him.
On both occasions, Spiegelhoff entered the citizen's car and delivered the suspected MDMA; both times the suspected MDMA tested positive after being returned to police.
Spiegelhoff was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A status conference is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Adrian X Ager
Adrian X Ager, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, possess illegal article by inmate, disorderly conduct, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer, vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.
Matthew N Spiegelhoff
Matthew N Spiegelhoff, 1800 block of North Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Devante D Jones
Devante D Jones, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Clark D Legener
Clark D Legener, 4100 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Angel G Paulino-Gonzalez
Angel G Paulino-Gonzalez, 2700 block of West High Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phillip A Scales
Phillip A Scales, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.