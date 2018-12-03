RACINE — A Racine man faces up to 60 years in prison, if convicted, for allegedly touching the genitals of a young boy.
Sean L. Johnson, 18, of the 400 block of Melvin Avenue, has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
A boy told police in a forensic interview that Johnson had touched and taken pictures of his genitals without permission in November, even after Johnson was told to “stop it” by the boy, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that another child has reported similar behavior by Johnson, although no criminal charges have yet been filed in that case, according to online court records.
Johnson’s phone was seized as evidence and sent to the Department of Criminal Investigations for analysis, police said.
Police were also told that Johnson has an addiction to pornography, the criminal complaint stated. Johnson is not currently listed on the online Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
According to online records, Johnson is being held at Racine County Jail without bail.
Court records show that Johnson made an initial appearance in court Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.