Teen allegedly stole sandwiches from Wilkomm's at 6840 Washington Avenue twice in 15 minutes

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teenager allegedly stole multiple sandwiches from Wilkomm’s, 6840 Washington Ave., twice in 15 minutes.

Justice V. Morgenson, 19, of the 1300 block of Ohio Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 11, an officer was called to Wilkomm’s, 6840 Washington Ave. Upon arrival, officers were on scene and had three people detained. The officer spoke to the manager who said at 2:22 p.m. two men walked into the gas station, walked over to the sandwich case and took sandwich wraps. They left without paying for them and at 2:35 p.m. returned and took more sandwich wraps before leaving without paying.

The manager said she watched the cameras to see where they went and saw them walking towards the 1100 block of Warwick Way. She walked over to that location, found them in a car and that’s when she flagged down the officers. One of the occupants of the car was reportedly Morgenson.

Officers returned to the store to watch the video which showed Morgenson enter the store, conceal the items and leave.