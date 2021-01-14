Teen allegedly stole 2 cars, arrested after ramming 2 cop cars during chase in Indiana

They also grabbed purses and other bags, sometimes straight from the passenger seat of a victim’s car or shopping cart, or during home or vehicle burglaries, according to criminal complaints filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Treadwell was charged with two felony counts of armed burglary and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, two misdemeanor counts of theft and theft by acquisition of a credit card and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Others charged are from Madison, Janesville and Hammond.

According to the Racine County criminal complaint filed against Treadwell:

On Nov. 10, officers began investigating a car theft and burglary that happened on the 100 block of Portico Drive, Mount Pleasant.

An officer spoke with the victim, who said their Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen as well as a purse and bag. The purse and bag were found in the 200 block of 90th Street; $450 and six credit cards were taken from the purse and bag. The Ring Camera in the garage was found behind a bucket and video showed a suspect moving it. A second suspect was seen entering the garage carrying pistols in each hand. A third suspect is seen walking up the driveway as the camera is being moved.