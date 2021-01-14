Teen allegedly stole 2 cars, arrested after ramming 2 cop cars during chase in Indiana

MOUNT PLEASANT — Seven people, all but one of them teenagers, were charged this week in a sprawling set of criminal complaints, including more than 70 individual criminal counts most of which are felonies, for their alleged involvement in a series of home burglaries, vehicle thefts and other alleged crimes across southeastern Wisconsin.
One of them, James M. Treadwell, a 17-year-old from Madison, faces charges in Racine County. He is accused of being involved in the theft of two vehicles from Mount Pleasant homes. Treadwell was arrested after he allegedly was involved in a high-speed chase in Indiana in one of the stolen cars during which two police vehicles were rammed.
The complaints lay out events over a nearly 3-month period, between Aug. 11 and Nov. 9, that also included the use of stolen credit cards and ATM cards to make large purchases. Police said members of the group stole vehicles left running by their owners and by finding vehicle keys inside homes.
The alleged crimes, which were investigated by police departments in Madison; Mount Pleasant; Sun Prairie; Middleton; Stoughton; and Hammond, Ind.; as well as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, were sometimes carried out using vehicles stolen from other victims, according to the complaint.
They also grabbed purses and other bags, sometimes straight from the passenger seat of a victim’s car or shopping cart, or during home or vehicle burglaries, according to criminal complaints filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Treadwell was charged with two felony counts of armed burglary and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, two misdemeanor counts of theft and theft by acquisition of a credit card and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
Others charged are from Madison, Janesville and Hammond.
According to the Racine County criminal complaint filed against Treadwell:
On Nov. 10, officers began investigating a car theft and burglary that happened on the 100 block of Portico Drive, Mount Pleasant.
An officer spoke with the victim, who said their Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen as well as a purse and bag. The purse and bag were found in the 200 block of 90th Street; $450 and six credit cards were taken from the purse and bag. The Ring Camera in the garage was found behind a bucket and video showed a suspect moving it. A second suspect was seen entering the garage carrying pistols in each hand. A third suspect is seen walking up the driveway as the camera is being moved.
At 6:21 a.m. on Nov. 10, an officer was sent to the 9200 block of Old Spring Street, also in Mount Pleasant, for a stolen Dodge Durango.
The officer spoke with the victim who said she saw the door leading to the garage was left ajar. She found out that the garage door was open and the Durango was missing. She also saw her purse on the ground and later found out another of her purses was missing. The purse was valued at $20 and there was around $200 inside of it, as well as a credit and debit card. The value of the car was around $15,000.
Shortly after speaking with the victim, the police department in Hammond located the Durango after it had rammed into two police cars during a high-speed chase. They recovered three handguns and identified one of the suspects as Treadwell.
Treadwell was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Ed Treleven of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.