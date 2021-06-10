Teen allegedly led police on high-speed chase in a stolen car before being arrested at a Chick-fil-A

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukegan teen allegedly tried to escape police in a stolen car in a high-speed chase that started in Racine County, but ended up being arrested at a Chick-fil-A in Kenosha County.
Syncere A. Randall, 17, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:04 a.m. on April 27, a deputy was on duty in Mount Pleasant when he saw a car with its lights off parked in a field on the west side of South Sylvania Avenue, one of the frontage roads along Interstate 94.
Once the deputy drove past the car, its lights turned on and the rear tires began to spin rapidly as it tried to get out of the field. As the deputy approached, the car accelerated and collided with a 3-foot-high embankment in the ditch line. It then quickly reversed and accelerated over the embankment onto South Sylvania Avenue. The deputy began a chase with the car and reached speeds in excess of 80 mph before the pursuit was terminated.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office then stopped the car with a deflation device and arrested the suspect, identified as Randall, at a Chick-fil-A located at 9114 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie. The registration of the car showed that it was stolen out of Waukegan.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 9
Today's mugshots: June 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C Burton Jr.
Thomas (aka Splash) C Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mya C Coopwood
Mya C Coopwood, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle revoked, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Anton P Gosbee
Anton P Gosbee, 6500 block of Kingsview Drive, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Dwight Person III
Dwight Person III, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr., 300 block of Congress Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Shane Albright
Anthony Shane Albright, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Devon D Bohannon
Devon D Bohannon, West Bend, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Derek Devine
Derek Devine, Pekin, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box.
Bryan J Krueger
Bryan J Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, assault by prisoners, interference with fire fighting (equipment), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Syncere A Randall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Syncere A Randall, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an agency.
Zachary J Barnes
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).