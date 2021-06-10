 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen allegedly led police on high-speed chase in a stolen car before being arrested at a Chick-fil-A
0 Comments

Teen allegedly led police on high-speed chase in a stolen car before being arrested at a Chick-fil-A

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waukegan teen allegedly tried to escape police in a stolen car in a high-speed chase that started in Racine County, but ended up being arrested at a Chick-fil-A in Kenosha County.

Rep. Gohmert , Asks if Altering Earth’s Orbit, Could Help Fight Global Warming. Rep. Gohmert , Asks if Altering Earth’s Orbit, Could Help Fight Global Warming. On June 8, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) asked Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest System. if it was possible to alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth as a way of combating climate change. 'The Hill' reports that it remains unclear whether Gohmert was joking or not. . As NASA explains in a blog post, the shape of Earth's orbit changes over a cycle that takes about 100,000 years. The orbit is currently about as close to being circular as it can be. Over the course of tens of thousands of years, the tilt of the Earth also shifts slightly or "wobbles" on its axis. These changes are called Milanković cycles after Serbian astronomer Milutin Milanković. These shifts have both short-term and long-term effects on Earth's climate. According to NASA, they have a relatively minor impact on Earth's seasons and do not play a role in global warming

Syncere A. Randall, 17, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:04 a.m. on April 27, a deputy was on duty in Mount Pleasant when he saw a car with its lights off parked in a field on the west side of South Sylvania Avenue, one of the frontage roads along Interstate 94.

Once the deputy drove past the car, its lights turned on and the rear tires began to spin rapidly as it tried to get out of the field. As the deputy approached, the car accelerated and collided with a 3-foot-high embankment in the ditch line. It then quickly reversed and accelerated over the embankment onto South Sylvania Avenue. The deputy began a chase with the car and reached speeds in excess of 80 mph before the pursuit was terminated.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office then stopped the car with a deflation device and arrested the suspect, identified as Randall, at a Chick-fil-A located at 9114 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie. The registration of the car showed that it was stolen out of Waukegan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby wolves frolic in Belgium wildlife park

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation
Crime and Courts

No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation

On Friday, a statement from a Racine County Sheriff's Office public information officer issued a statement indicating that it plans to release no more information about what occurred pending the investigations of the deaths, both of which are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has released two statements to the media concerning two inmate deaths in the County Jail on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and Tuesday, June 1, 2021," Sgt. Michael J. Luell said in an email. "The investigations into the two deaths are being handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, as-well-as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (which is reported to be performing the autopsies). In respect to the integrity of the investigative process, the Sheriff’s Office is not providing any additional information or making public comments at this time."

The fiancée of one of the men that she is "now left with more questions than answers" after the little information she has received from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News