Teen allegedly involved in two burglaries, two car thefts found in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 16-year-old boy listed as a runaway juvenile was found last night in the Village of Caledonia, a press release from the Caledonia Police Department said.

At about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a Caledonia police officer spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue.

The vehicle fled as soon as the police officer approached it, officials said.

After failing to turn near Coachlight Drive, the teen’s vehicle slid off the road, and he ran on foot.

He was apprehended a short distance away, the press release said.

Subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile was involved in two burglaries and two motor vehicle thefts within the last few days in the Village of Caledonia. The CPD will continue its investigation of the teen and the incidents he may have been involved with in the area.

“Kudos to our third-shift officers for their keen observations and hard work in locating and apprehending the juvenile offender,” the Caledonia Police Department said in the release.

