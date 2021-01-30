Teen allegedly involved in two burglaries, two car thefts found in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 16-year-old boy listed as a runaway juvenile was found last night in the Village of Caledonia, a press release from the Caledonia Police Department said.
At about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a Caledonia police officer spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue.
The vehicle fled as soon as the police officer approached it, officials said.
After failing to turn near Coachlight Drive, the teen’s vehicle slid off the road, and he ran on foot.
He was apprehended a short distance away, the press release said.
Subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile was involved in two burglaries and two motor vehicle thefts within the last few days in the Village of Caledonia. The CPD will continue its investigation of the teen and the incidents he may have been involved with in the area.
“Kudos to our third-shift officers for their keen observations and hard work in locating and apprehending the juvenile offender,” the Caledonia Police Department said in the release.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andres L Williams
Andres (aka Dre) L Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Ignacio Garfias
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ignacio Garfias, 1600 block of Orchard Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Dustin L Brannon
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Julian L Mayfield
Julian L Mayfield, 2300 block of Mohr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.