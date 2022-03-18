Teen allegedly assaulted Horlick student who stepped on his shoes

RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted a student at Horlick High School because they stepped on his shoes.
Anthony F. Rios, 17, of the 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer who was assigned as the school resource officer at Horlick High School was called down to the nurse’s officer for an assault victim.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the student who had a black and blue nose that was swollen. He said that he was assaulted by Rios in the bathroom. He punched him in the face and kicked and stomped him while he was on the ground. He said Rios assaulted him because he accidentally stepped on his shoes outside.
Surveillance video showed both the student at Rios enter the bathroom, Rios then left and the student left afterward while holding his nose. The officer was later advised that the student suffered a concussion and sprained ankle.
Anthony Rios was given a $3,500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
