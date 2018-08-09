RACINE — A Kenosha teen is facing felony charges after allegedly forcibly robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint in June.
Martricia Frierson, 16, of the 4700 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, is charged with one felony count as armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime, one felony count of robbery with use of force, one count of misdemeanor battery and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:50 p.m. June 8, a Domino’s driver tried to deliver a pizza to Frierson in the 1600 block of Albert Street.
No one answered the door and the driver left. A man then called the store and asked for the pizza, so the driver returned to the residence.
When the driver arrived at about 12:26 a.m. on June 9, an unidentified man wearing a mask reportedly came up to the car and aimed a rifle at the driver.
Frierson reportedly took the driver’s car keys and phone, and she and an unidentified man fled on foot in different directions.
The driver chased Frierson west to the intersection of Albert Street and Carlisle Avenue and grabbed her, demanding she return his keys and phone. Frierson allegedly bit the driver’s arm and threw his phone into the side of a house.
When police arrived, Frierson reportedly threw the car keys into the backyard of another house.
Frierson made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a cash bond was set at $250,000, online records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
