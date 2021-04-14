 Skip to main content
Teen accused of killing infant son likely to face trial
RACINE — The teenage father arrested in connection with the death of his newborn son in February is heading to trial.

Shavale Powell

Powell

Shavale Powell was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse following an investigation into the death of his newborn. The defendant turned 18 in March while in custody.

He was before Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, during which he pleaded not guilty. There, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case has been assigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle.

Powell is represented by Chris A. Gramstrup of Superior.

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street on Feb. 14 in response to a 911 call for an infant who was not breathing.

The infant — just 39 days old — was found deceased and cold to the touch.

An examination by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died from head trauma and ruled the death a homicide. The preliminary injuries described by the medical examiner were as follows:

  • Blunt force injuries to the baby’s head: contusions of face, fracture of left parietal bone, subdural hemorrhage, optic nerve hemorrhages, bilateral.
  • Blunt force injuries to the baby’s chest: contusions of the chest and back, multiple rib fractures.
  • Blunt force injuries to the baby’s extremities: abrasions of right hand, contusions of the left lower extremity

Powell was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide. The mother of the child had originally been named as a co-defendant but has not been charged as of Wednesday.

