Teen accused of involvement in Labor Day triple shooting on Racine Street

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of being involved in an armed robbery and triple shooting that occurred minutes after midnight on Labor Day, at the 1200 block of Racine Street.

Lacrelle J. Clay Jr., 17, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 6, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Racine Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers came in contact with two men who had been shot, one in the ankle and the other in the arm, leg and torso. A third person, identified as Clay, was found in the rear yard of a house in the 1200 block of Racine Street with a gunshot wound to his torso and leg. He also had more than $7,000 on him.

Both Clay and one of the other men were transported to the hospital by Flight for Life.

An investigator found a gun about 10 feet from where Clay was with an empty magazine. A mask also was found near Clay.