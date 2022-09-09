Teen accused of attacking woman he called a 'snitch,' threatening her mother

RACINE — A Racine teen who was already charged earlier this week for having three-fourths of a pound of marijuana and multiple weapons now faces charges for instigating a fight in which six women attacked two women and stole a phone.
Jeontae Snow, 17, of the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, is now charged with felony counts of theft from a person and intimidation of a witness and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:59 p.m. on June 26, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of Carlisle Ave. for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said her two daughters were attacked by six women who were brought to the residence by Snow. Snow came to her house and demanded to know where one of her daughters was.
At around 8:30 p.m., Snow entered the residence and began yelling at the daughter. He took her phone and walked outside. She followed him. Then, he smashed her phone on the ground. She was then attacked by six women who had been brought there by Snow. The other daughter tried to break up the fight but then got pushed and scratched as well.
Shortly after, Snow then called the mother and threatened her. He called her daughter a "snitch" and threatened to leave the mother "braindead." He then posted on social media threatening anyone who came for him would be "sent up to God."
These alleged acts preceded the Sept. 1 execution of a search warrant that allegedly uncovered the drugs and firearms, including a ghost gun, found in Snow's possession.
Snow was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, in addition to the $20,000 bond he received Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 8, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dquntae Jherquil Brigance
Dquntae Jherquil Brigance, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew S. Garcia
Andrew S. Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Reynaldo Gonzales-Belmares
Reynaldo Gonzales-Belmares, 2600 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Durone L. Gray
Durone L. Gray, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carl A. Rogers-Irish
Carl A. Rogers-Irish, Homeless, Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeontae Snow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeontae Snow, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, felony theft from person or corpse, felony intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jaziah J. Tillert
Jaziah J. Tillert, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Jonathan T. Walker
Jonathan T. Walker, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenneth James Williams
Kenneth James Williams, 1000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott M. Lee
Scott M. Lee, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alissa J. Bergles
Alissa J. Bergles, Elm Grove, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.