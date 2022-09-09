Teen accused of attacking woman he called a 'snitch,' threatening her mother

RACINE — A Racine teen who was already charged earlier this week for having three-fourths of a pound of marijuana and multiple weapons now faces charges for instigating a fight in which six women attacked two women and stole a phone.

Jeontae Snow, 17, of the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, is now charged with felony counts of theft from a person and intimidation of a witness and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:59 p.m. on June 26, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of Carlisle Ave. for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said her two daughters were attacked by six women who were brought to the residence by Snow. Snow came to her house and demanded to know where one of her daughters was.

At around 8:30 p.m., Snow entered the residence and began yelling at the daughter. He took her phone and walked outside. She followed him. Then, he smashed her phone on the ground. She was then attacked by six women who had been brought there by Snow. The other daughter tried to break up the fight but then got pushed and scratched as well.

Shortly after, Snow then called the mother and threatened her. He called her daughter a "snitch" and threatened to leave the mother "braindead." He then posted on social media threatening anyone who came for him would be "sent up to God."

These alleged acts preceded the Sept. 1 execution of a search warrant that allegedly uncovered the drugs and firearms, including a ghost gun, found in Snow's possession.

Snow was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, in addition to the $20,000 bond he received Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.