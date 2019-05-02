KENOSHA — Chad Elliott told one woman he was director of mergers and acquisitions for a private equity firm.
He told another he was vice president of acquisitions for a company in New York, texting a photo he said was a view from his office in the MetLife building in New York City.
Another woman was told he had a “multimillion-dollar light bulb company.”
He told one woman he was taking her to New York for a corporate event. “He told me I needed to find a gown to wear, and then we would take the private jet,” one of the women testified Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
What Elliott did not tell most of the women was his real name — instead, calling himself Chadwick DeTheir.
Elliott, 42, of Kenosha, is on trial on charges of felony theft, theft through false representation and bail jumping.
The prosecution alleges that Elliott defrauded women by romancing them and then convincing them to hand over cash.
Although the women who testified at the trial, which began Tuesday, have included women from McHenry, Ill., Columbus, Wis., and Waukesha, all the charges in the case are related to money and jewelry taken from a Somers woman who met Elliott — under the name Chadwick DeTheir — in November 2016 on the online dating site eHarmony.
“This is not a case about a failed internet relationship. It is about theft and fraud,” Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill said during her opening statement.
McNeill said that Elliott ran the same “fraudulent scheme” on a series of women. “This is about blatant, serial and very personal lies that are repeated over and over again until the money runs out,” she said.
Defense attorney Scott Anderson said in his opening statement that Elliott did not steal money from the Somers woman, but instead simply borrowed money.
“He did nothing without her knowledge, nothing without her consent,” Anderson said. “These are not thefts. These are loans.”
Met online
The Somers woman, Dianalee Hart, testified that after being matched with “DeTheir” online, they exchanged emails, and he presented himself as a wealthy businessman with homes in Libertyville and Oconomowoc, and as a devout Christian. He said he was divorced.
She said their relationship progressed quickly once they met in person.
“Did you make any effort to look into the background of Chad DeTheir?” McNeill asked.
Hart said she did an online search on the name, including checking online court records, and found nothing.
“I felt like I could trust him. I felt like he was telling the truth, but he wasn’t,” Hart said.
DeTheir very soon moved into the Somers woman’s home and proposed marriage.
But Hart said he convinced her that his bank accounts had been hacked, leaving him without access to money. He asked to borrow cash and convinced her to purchase things for him with her credit cards — and even to buy a used Maserati — promising that he would repay the money when he again had access to his funds.
Hart eventually learned Elliott’s real name.
“I found out he had an extensive criminal history, that he had been in prison,” she testified.
Law enforcement investigates
She called the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department when she suspected Elliott had stolen some expensive jewelry that he had convinced her to buy herself as a “gift,” telling her that he would repay her.
Elliott told the deputy who responded to the call that he had sent the jewelry out for an appraisal. However, a detective found that Elliott had actually pawned the jewelry in Madison.
That discovery led to the initial theft charge against Elliott in January 2017. He was charged with theft through false representation in September 2017. In court, Hart had documents showing Elliott had defrauded her of approximately $34,000.
Another woman involved
While Elliott was living with the Somers woman, he was also allegedly dating a McHenry, lll., woman named Allison Landbeck whom he had met on eHarmony under the name DeTheir.
The day Elliott was released from Kenosha County Jail on the initial theft charge on Jan. 24, 2017, Landbeck received an email from “DeTheir” asking her to come pick him up in Kenosha.
“He said he had been carjacked,” Landbeck testified Wednesday. “He said he had been held at gunpoint and that they took his Maserati, his cellphone and his wallet.”
She testified that “DeTheir” asked if he could stay at her home, saying he was frightened to go to his house because the thieves had his wallet and would know where he lived.
She said their relationship then progressed quickly, and he stayed at her home and eventually proposed marriage.
Landbeck’s testimony was similar to Hart’s; “DeTheir” was quickly asking for money, using a series of stories about why he did not have access to his funds.
She ended the relationship in May 2017. She estimated he had taken $10,000 from her.
Third woman
Shortly thereafter, while living in an apartment in Waukesha, he met a woman, Tierney Arndt, who lived in the same complex.
In this case, Elliott used his own name, but warned the woman there was another man with his name who had criminal cases against him, Arndt testified.
Arndt said Elliott convinced her he was a wealthy businessman, that he was living in the apartment complex temporarily and that his funds were frozen during a custody battle with his ex-wife. Very soon, he moved into the woman’s apartment.
She said Elliott convinced her to loan him money. Then, he asked to borrow her credit card to secure a hotel room for what he said was a business trip — “because he didn’t have a credit card because his ex-wife had frozen his assets,” she testified.
When she got her credit card statement, she testified, she found he charged $5,000 for attorney fees. By early October, she said, Elliott had taken about $20,000 from her in “loans” and expenses.
“He paid for a few meals and groceries, but that was it,” she said.
During his relationship with Arndt, Elliott was out on a signature bond for the Kenosha County theft charges.
On Oct. 9, 2017, after additional charges were filed, his bond was modified to a cash bond. He has been in custody since.
Elliott’s trial was to continue this week.
