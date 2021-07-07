'Tactical' situation ends with peaceful surrender Wednesday, police said

Racine Police Chief Art Howell, standing left, and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, standing right, salute during the playing of taps during the annual Racine County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 11, 2015 at Hantschel Park. The name of Arthur Herman was added to the memorial the previous year, after it was discovered this year that the Racine County Sheriff's Deputy died in the line of duty on May 15, 1920, while chasing an escaped jail inmate.
In a statement to The Journal Times this week, Schmaling said of Howell: "It’s been a privilege to work alongside Chief Art Howell. The chief brought a high level of professionalism and dedication to the community, which I was able to witness firsthand over the many years we have collaborated on matters of public safety. He is leaving big shoes to fill for the incoming chief. On behalf of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, I wish Chief Howell the very best of health and happiness in his next chapter. His experience, wisdom and knowledge of the community will be greatly missed."