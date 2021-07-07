 Skip to main content
'Tactical' situation ends with peaceful surrender Wednesday, police said
'Tactical' situation ends with peaceful surrender Wednesday, police said

RACINE — A "tactical" situation in Racine ended with a suspect surrendering peacefully Wednesday, the Racine Police Department said.

Law enforcement and the RPD's Major Crimes Unit was seen near apartments in the area of 16th Street and Memorial Drive throughout the afternoon Wednesday.

This story may be updated.

