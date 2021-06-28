RACINE — Prisons and jails are America’s “new asylums,” declared an expansive joint report from the Treatment Advocacy Center and National Sheriffs’ Association in 2014. That hasn’t changed in the ensuing seven years.

Talk to any police officer and they’ll tell you that their profession is stretched thin, that 911 has become a catch-all for everything from actual crimes to kids who refuse to go to school to cats stuck in trees to mental health crises.

While law enforcement officers usually have some training in crisis intervention, they are rarely experts. But there are no systems in place in the U.S. where actual mental health experts can respond to someone having a mental health crisis.

Criminal justice and mental health experts say that America’s divestment in mental health facilities over the past half-century and overemphasis on incarceration without substantive treatment for those behind bars are making society worse.

The worst side effect of this problem was realized in the Racine County Jail on June 1 when Malcolm James died amid what appears to have been a bout of psychosis, hitting his blanket-covered head against concrete walls, followed by Taser use as jail guards reportedly tried to restrain him.

Jails worsen mental illness

That 2014 joint report stated: “The number of individuals with serious mental illness in prisons and jails now exceeds the number in state psychiatric hospitals tenfold. Most of the mentally ill individuals in prisons and jails would have been treated in the state psychiatric hospitals in the years before the deinstitutionalization movement led to the closing of the hospitals, a trend that continues even today. The treatment of mentally ill individuals in prisons and jails is critical, especially since such individuals are vulnerable and often abused while incarcerated. Untreated, their psychiatric illness often gets worse, and they leave prison or jail sicker than when they entered.”

When someone is having a mental health crisis in America, they’re oftentimes more likely to end up in jail than in a treatment facility.

“I think the fact that Mr. James had that blanket over his head; he appeared to be scared and just trying to escape what was going on in his mind,” Elizabeth Sinclair Hancq, director of research with the Virginia-based Treatment Advocacy Center who has a background in medical science and public health research, said after reviewing the video.

‘Absolutely unforgiving place’

Dr. April Fernandes, a sociologist and criminologist at North Carolina State University, agreed.

Fernandes said she believes being in jail likely would “exacerbate” (they both used the verb) the problems James was facing and could have contributed to his death.

“The jail environment is a cacophonous, loud, absolutely unforgiving place. For individuals who have mental health issues (and/or) cognitive disabilities, it can often be difficult to exist in that place,” Fernandes said. “It’s not an environment conducive to feeling comfortable and safe.”

Added Sinclair Hancq: “In the research world, it’s a common fact that incarceration exacerbates mental illness.”

Dr. Craig Haney, professor of psychology at the University of California at Santa Cruz, told the American Psychological Association in 2014 that people “are reluctant to open up in environments where they do not feel physically or psychologically safe,” and so mental health healing becomes less likely for those who are incarcerated.

Not only are jail environments damaging, but Fernandes noted that there’s also the added stress of facing criminal charges that could permanently affect an inmate’s life hanging over their head. “That’s a lot to deal with,” she said.

Despite having allegedly shown suicidal tendencies by hitting his head against the wall hours he was arrested on May 29 after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, James was returned to a nonpadded cell, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Still continuing when he got to jail’

Fernandes, Sinclair Hancq and Racine Vocational Ministry Executive Director James Schatzman all said that the system failed James before he ended up in jail. Mental health services simply aren’t prevalent in many communities in this country, Racine included.

“I would expect that Mr. James was suffering from the mental health crisis prior to his incarceration and it was still continuing when he got to jail,” Sinclair Hancq said.

In short, “We don’t have adequate mental health institutions,” Fernandes said. As a result, “Jails are the places where people like him (James) go, and then we have issues where he ends up dying within the jail system … but he didn’t need to.”

Oftentimes, law enforcement will perform so-called “mercy bookings” where someone suffering from psychosis or perhaps is detoxing is booked in jail. That booking theoretically would allow time for them to sober up or return to their senses. There aren’t any other options for those people, and officers “feel that’s the only tool that they have just to get someone off the streets,” Sinclair Hancq said.

Unlike in the 1970s and the decades prior, there aren’t any mental hospitals or asylums nearby. The ones that do remain don’t reliably have beds available.

“Law enforcement has almost no option … They can’t drive them to the county facility, because there is no county facility,” Schatzman said. “We’ve put ourselves in this situation, with how we fund crime and mental health … It’s put us in a bind.”

In 44 out of 50 states, Wisconsin among them, “a jail or prison holds more mentally ill individuals than the largest remaining state psychiatric hospital,” according to Treatment Advocacy Center research.

Simply offering more training to correctional officers wouldn’t be enough, Sinclair Hancq said, considering the purpose behind jails is to incarcerate rather than heal. If someone is having serious mental illness issues, they need a clinician — not a jail guard who went through a crisis intervention course.

What should happen, Sinclair Hancq argued, is for the systems in place to be changed by investing in “a comprehensive system of care.” Such a “comprehensive system” simply does not exist right now. Sinclair Hancq said constructing one could alleviate strains on law enforcement while better serving people in crisis, so that there are enough inpatient psychiatric beds “for when that person needs one,” she said.

She argued that the cost of this may also be offset by the savings created by lowering demand on law enforcement and systems of incarceration.

Schatzman agrees. He said that “restructuring” the systems in place to have treatment rather than incarceration be the focus could lead to both taxpayer savings and societal benefit.

According to a 2017 report published in the Psychiatric Times: “The estimated annual costs of depression in 2010 totaled $210.5 billion, including both direct costs and indirect costs such as mortality arising from depression-related suicides as well as the effects of depression in the workplace. The cost of opioid use disorders in 2013 was estimated at $78.5 billion.

“Furthermore, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that mental and substance use disorder treatment spending from all public and private sources for direct costs alone will rise to a total of $280.5 billion in 2020, an increase from $171.7 billion in 2009. These figures do not include additional costs to the criminal justice system, which houses large populations of people with inadequately treated mental illness and substance use disorders.”

Under the current systems, for most patients with mental illness, “the highest level of care or inpatient care is inaccessible” because they can’t afford it, Sinclair Hancq said. According to the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, more than 25% of American adults with at least one serious mental illness live below the poverty line.

