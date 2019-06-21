KENOSHA — A sweetheart swindler who defrauded numerous women — robbing them of their bank accounts and dignity — will spend the next 10 years in prison.
Chad Elliott, 42, of Kenosha, was issued the maximum sentence with an additional 10 years of extended supervision by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday for theft by fraud and bail jumping. Elliott received credit for 618 days of jail time already served.
Elliott conned women by lying about his wealth, status and even his name, identifying himself as Chadwick DeTheir, all for personal gain at the expense of others.
Through an online dating website Elliott portrayed himself as a wealthy executive with a prestigious job, college degrees, multiple homes, luxury cars and a strong Christian faith.
In reality, Elliott was an unemployed pizza delivery man with little to no possessions.
Judge doesn't buy apology
Elliott had one final opportunity to convince Schroeder he was a changed man and deserved another chance to redeem himself out of prison. Elliott apologized for his actions — a surprise for many in the courtroom — and said he used the past 20 months to work over 90 hours a week in the jail to save up money for restitution to his victims.
It was just another con job, according to Schroeder.
“I think you are a dangerous criminal,” Schroeder said. “I think you are a heartless criminal. How you could have behaved in the fashion you did with these women is so appalling to me. How you could live with yourself for doing these cruel things. It’s positively shameful. I read where your own family members say you’re a loser, and I’m paraphrasing when I say that, but actually I’m approving what they said. They all said lock him up for a long time.”
Somers woman a victim
A Somers woman swindled by Elliott struggled through testimony as she described the mental anguish she’s endured.
“This has been the most arduous, agonizing 2½ years of my life,” she said. “Interacting with Chad Elliott has been the worst experiences of my life. He stole more than money or possessions from me. He stole my trust in humanity. He is a habitual liar and a professional con artist. I gave him love, kindness, compassion and support, which he interpreted as a weakness to prey on.”
Despite evidence presented during a jury trial, Elliott denied making multiple claims to the woman about his prestigious status and incredible wealth. He referred to those claims as “apparent misunderstandings.”
“He outright denies telling (her) he was a corporate executive, owned multiple homes, his intent to buy a Tesla and that his bank accounts were hacked,” Assistant Kenosha County District Attorney Carli McNeill said. “He denies the offer he was making with (her) about purchasing her aunt and uncle’s house for $925,000. All of these things are demonstrated in text messages presented in front of the jury. (Elliott) was here for that trial.”
During closing arguments of the last month’s jury trial, defense attorney Scott Anderson said the lies were not an attempt to defraud the women but rather a desperate attempt at landing a date.
Elliott wasn’t exclusive to scamming women via outlandish stories of carjackings and brain tumors.
He reportedly landed a high-paying job by fabricating his resume and then stole client information shortly before being fired, according to court records.
“I’m astounded by the jobs you were able to get,” Schroeder said. “I understand you got them by lying. I’m not surprised you were able to fool some of these people.”
