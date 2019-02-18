Try 1 month for 99¢
SWAT Standoff

In this November 2014 file photo, Racine Police Department SWAT team members make preparations on 17th Street, west of Lathrop Avenue, as they prepare to move on a house at Victory Avenue and Russet Street, where a man barricaded himself for several hours after allegedly making threats against neighbors with a machete.

 PETE WICKLUND, Journal Times file photo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An apparent prank call led to significant police response in Kenosha County on Monday morning across the street from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department headquarters. A radio station, preschool and Department of Public Works facility were forced to lock down during the incident.

A man called law enforcement at 7:31 a.m., claiming “he was at 85th Street and Old Green Bay Road, had just shot and killed a person, had two other hostages, and would kill any officers who arrived on the scene,” according to a press release.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department’s headquarters is located less than 1,000 feet south of the intersection where the alleged shooting occurred.

Pleasant Prairie police responded to the scene, but “found nothing” out of the ordinary at the intersection and nearby businesses.

Police then checked on Caterpillar College, a preschool; the WLIP radio station; and a Pleasant Prairie Sanitation station, which all initiated lockdown procedures.

After conducting house checks with every home along six blocks of Old Green Bay Road, police reported that they had found “nothing of interest related to the original call.”

“We went house to house … making sure everybody was safe,” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief Dave Smetana said, adding that officers remained on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

What they train for

Smetana said that, although police quickly realized that the initial call may have been false, the “intensity from the officers” did not diminish as the investigation continued.

When police respond to potentially volatile situations, like the one reported in the initial call, Smetana said that his officers have to “keep in mind all the possibilities … starting as a worst case scenario and work backwards from there.”

“This is the type of call we train for,” Smetana said.

To share information regarding this incident, call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

What is ‘swatting’?

A press released referred to the incident as a “swatting.”

“Swatting” is considered to be a form of harassment, in which somebody makes a serious threat — oftentimes falsely claiming there has been or will be a bombing or shooting — in an attempt to draw a significant police response to an area without cause.

The practice is heavily associated with video gaming, since many incidents have involved people “swatting” the home of somebody playing online video games, hoping to interrupt their play.

Last November, 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for allegedly making dozens of swatting calls.

In December 2017, 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed by police at his home in Wichita, Kansas during a swatting incident allegedly incited by Barriss.

The word “swatting” derives from police SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) units that often respond when these calls are made.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

