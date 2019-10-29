{{featured_button_text}}
Crash on Middle Road

Police and rescue crews responded to the 5500 block of Middle Road after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. 

 Jonathon Sadowski

Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said in an email that "it was a minor accident." Two Caledonia Police cars and a Caledonia Fire Department ambulance responded. 

First responders left the scene at about 3:45 p.m.

The crash site is just north of Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4½ Mile Road. Mocha Lisa barista Ashley Manka said traffic has been an issue in the area because of the ongoing resurfacing of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue), but she said she has not noticed any increase in crashes.

