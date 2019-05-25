RACINE — An SUV and a man on a bicycle collided at the intersection of 21st Street and Blaine Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the Hyundai Tuscan, who asked not to be named, said he was driving southbound on Blaine Avenue and stopped at 21st Street. He pulled forward to see better since he'd planned to take a left turn and hit the bicycle crossing in front of him.
Racine Police, Fire and Emergency services arrived and transported the cyclist to the hospital. The cyclist was conscious and officials said his injuries did not appear to be serious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.