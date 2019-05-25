Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — An SUV and a man on a bicycle collided at the intersection of 21st Street and Blaine Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. 

The driver of the Hyundai Tuscan, who asked not to be named, said he was driving southbound on Blaine Avenue and stopped at 21st Street. He pulled forward to see better since he'd planned to take a left turn and hit the bicycle crossing in front of him. 

Racine Police, Fire and Emergency services arrived and transported the cyclist to the hospital. The cyclist was conscious and officials said his injuries did not appear to be serious. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments