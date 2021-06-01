 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Suspicious person' | Man allegedly invited teenager into his truck near Union Grove High School
alert

'Suspicious person' | Man allegedly invited teenager into his truck near Union Grove High School

{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly offered a ride repeatedly to a 15-year-old boy who was walking to Union Grove High School on Tuesday morning.

The man is described as being in “his 50s with grayish brown hair, and short gray facial hair.” He was reported to be driving a “newer model” gray pickup truck with four doors and an open bed.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7:15 a.m. The man allegedly drove next to the boy and offered him a ride, which was declined. The man then, according to the Sheriff’s Office, “circled back on 11th Avenue past the student two additional times while offering a ride three more times.”

To report information regarding this incident and the identified “suspicious person,” the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau can be contacted at 262-636-3225.

Authorities say child trafficking networks have increased their presence on social media, where unsuspecting children are often lured into exploitation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News