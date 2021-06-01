'Suspicious person' | Man allegedly invited teenager into his car near Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly offered a ride repeatedly to a 15-year-old boy who was walking to Union Grove High School Tuesday morning.
The man is described as being in "his 50s with grayish brown hair, and short gray facial hair." He was reported to be driving a "newer model" gray pickup truck with four doors and an open bed.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 7:15 a.m. The man allegedly drove next to the boy and offered him a ride, which was declined. The man then, according to the Sheriff's Office, "circled back on 11th Avenue past the student two additional times while offering a ride three more times."
To report information regarding this incident and the identified "suspicious person," the Racine County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Bureau can be contacted at 262-636-3225.