MOUNT PLEASANT — One of two women accused of stealing merchandise from a local grocery store to sell to support her heroin habit made her first appearance in court Wednesday.
Erin M. Staley, 29, of Palatine, Illinois, and Melissa A. Kelly, 38, also of Palatine, are both charged with two counts of felony retail theft.
If convicted they both face up to three years and six months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 29, Staley and Kelly allegedly put $756 worth of merchandise in a cart at Pick ‘n Save, 2820 S. Green Bay Road, just north of Durand Avenue, and left without paying for it.
About an hour later, the two women went to another Pick ‘n Save store, at 1202 N. Green Bay Road, just south of Spring Street, and put $505 worth of merchandise in a cart. However, this time they were stopped by store employees when they attempted to leave.
The two women told police that they planned to steal the merchandise from the stores and then sell it to smaller stores in Chicago for money to support their heroin addictions. A Mount Pleasant police officer reported finding 10 used hypodermic needles, a large kitchen spoon with burn marks on the bottom and two crack pipes in Staley’s purse.
A status conference in Kelly’s case is set for 8:30 a.m., Dec. 3 in the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
No upcoming court dates were listed, as of Wednesday afternoon, in the online court records for Staley’s case.
