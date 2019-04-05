RACINE — Three suspects have been charged for allegedly robbing a pedestrian of his cellphone and driving a short distance away, only to stop and demand the phone’s password, threatening violence if it was not provided.
Keyonta T. Williams Jr., 21, of the 1600 block of Albert Street, is charged with robbery with the use of force and two counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all felonies.
The other two other suspects in the theft, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, are identified only by their initials in the criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Thursday, in the area of Marquette and Kewaunee streets, the victim said he was walking on the sidewalk when Williams and the other suspects pulled up in a gray Dodge van. Williams, who was driving, and a passenger got out of the van and asked the victim what gang he belongs to.
After the victim replied that he wasn’t in a gang, Williams told him to give up the contents of his pockets and then allegedly punched the victim in the face three times. The victim fell back onto the grass and Williams and the teen suspects then took the victim’s iPhone and wallet.
The wallet contained $10 in cash and the victim’s Social Security card.
The suspects told the victim to look away or they would shoot and kill him while pointing some sort of object at him. The victim was unsure if it was actually a gun.
After driving a short distance away, the van stopped and one of the suspects opened the sliding door and demanded the password to the victim’s phone, saying they would shoot him if he did not provide it.
Soon after the victim called police, officers located the van and found the three suspects inside, as well as the victim’s iPhone.
Williams told police he had just picked up the two minors and denied knowing anything about the robbery. He could not explain why the victim’s cellphone was in the van.
Williams’ past convictions include theft of movable property in Racine in 2018, resisting or obstructing in Racine in 2017 and criminal trespass, battery, and possession of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age in Georgia in 2015.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. April 11 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Williams remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday night.
