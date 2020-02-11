Suspected truck thief allegedly rams pursuer’s vehicle

ROCHESTER — A Waterford man who allegedly tried to steal a car Monday, then reportedly stole a pickup truck instead and rammed it into a car that had been following it, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Tuesday.
Christopher T. Anstedt, 29, of the 400 block of Racine Street in Waterford, is charged with: driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man was inside Maas & Sons, 2807 Beck Drive, Rochester, on Monday and noticed an unknown man getting into his friend’s red Ford F150 pickup truck, which was parked next door at the Burger King, 2723 Beck Drive. The man at Maas & Sons went to Burger King to tell his friend and an employee at the eatery said someone had tried to steal a car there.
The man who saw the suspected crime got into his vehicle with the truck’s owner and followed the suspect in the stolen vehicle. He saw a Waterford Police car and told the officer what had happened.
You have free articles remaining.
At the traffic lights at First and Main streets in downtown Waterford, the driver following the stolen truck parked in front of it. The driver of the stolen truck then reportedly rammed into the other vehicle, causing damage.
The Waterford police officer tried to speak to the suspect, who was later identified as Anstedt. He tried to flee on foot, but the officer caught and arrested him.
Meanwhile, at the Burger King, the employee told a sheriff’s deputy that a customer had ran outside and yelled at Anstedt, who was reportedly trying to steal the customer’s vehicle. The owner yelled at Anstedt to get out, which he eventually did.
Anstedt — who also was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated — reportedly told police he had gotten out of his mother’s car near Burger King and wanted to go home and/or to Milwaukee to get food stamps. He said he found a vehicle with the keys in it, got in and began backing out but eventually gave the keys back to the owner.
Anstedt said he then walked to Maas & Sons, saw the Ford truck had the keys in it, got in and drove away.
He also was charged with bail jumping because he was out on bond on a charge of possession of THC, with a condition that he commit no new crimes.
If convicted of the stolen vehicle charge, Anstedt could face up to 18 months in prison on that charge alone. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.