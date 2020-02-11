Suspected truck thief allegedly rams pursuer’s vehicle

The Waterford police officer tried to speak to the suspect, who was later identified as Anstedt. He tried to flee on foot, but the officer caught and arrested him.

Meanwhile, at the Burger King, the employee told a sheriff’s deputy that a customer had ran outside and yelled at Anstedt, who was reportedly trying to steal the customer’s vehicle. The owner yelled at Anstedt to get out, which he eventually did.

Anstedt — who also was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated — reportedly told police he had gotten out of his mother’s car near Burger King and wanted to go home and/or to Milwaukee to get food stamps. He said he found a vehicle with the keys in it, got in and began backing out but eventually gave the keys back to the owner.

Anstedt said he then walked to Maas & Sons, saw the Ford truck had the keys in it, got in and drove away.

He also was charged with bail jumping because he was out on bond on a charge of possession of THC, with a condition that he commit no new crimes.

If convicted of the stolen vehicle charge, Anstedt could face up to 18 months in prison on that charge alone. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.