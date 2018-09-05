RACINE — Over the course of six months in 2017, the Racine Police Department reported that the Metro Drug Unit used "controlled buys" to purchase drugs, including opioids, from Jack Lee Green.
As a result, Green, 54, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, now faces three counts of manufacturing/delivering narcotics, one count of delivering a prescription drug as party to a crime and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, which was located on the 700 block of Sixth Street.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police reported working with an informant to make four separate purchases of pills from Green last year, three of which included the sale of opioids.
The first purchase included more than 35 pills identified by police as acetaminophen, a pain-relieving chemical found in Tylenol and other over-the-counter medicines, and oxycodone hydrochloride, which is an opioid. For this purchase, Green faces a charge of manufacturing/delivering schedule II narcotics.
The second purchase included almost 50 oxycodone pills, again a narcotic.
The third purchase included the sale of almost 100 50mg Tramadol pills, a controlled substance and an opioid.
The fourth purchase included almost 30 pills of Carvedilol, which is a prescription-only medication but is not classified as a controlled substance.
Green has a lengthy record of prior convictions for battery (1994, 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006), criminal trespass (2004), criminal damage to property (1998), disorderly conduct (1992, 1996), carrying a concealed weapon (1998) and obstructing (2005), although police reported that this is his first drug-related offense and first offense since being last incarcerated in June 2006.
Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued for Green in May and that his first court appearance occurred Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He was ordered to be placed under house arrest with a monitoring device at the Racine County Alternatives Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.