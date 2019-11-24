Suspected drunken driver injured after crashing into construction equipment near Interstate 94

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man suspected of driving drunk was hospitalized after being transported via Flight for Life after reportedly crashing into a parked large piece of construction equipment near Interstate 94 late Saturday night, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Maurice L. Henry of Kenosha, sustained “serious non-life threatening injuries” and was partially ejected from the 2005 Dodge Caravan he was driving after crashing head-on into the construction equipment at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. He received treatment at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Henry’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

“Further investigation determined Henry was showing signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated,” Mount Pleasant Police reported.

Henry’s vehicle was driving eastbound on Braun Road when it collided with the construction vehicle at the intersection with the East Frontage Road. This area is closed to traffic due to construction, police noted.

The scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m. with the assistance of the South Shore Fire Department. The crash is still being investigated by Mount Pleasant Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

