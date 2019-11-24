Suspected drunken driver injured after crashing into construction equipment near Interstate 94

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man suspected of driving drunk was hospitalized after being transported via Flight for Life after reportedly crashing into a parked large piece of construction equipment near Interstate 94 late Saturday night, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The driver, identified as 45-year-old Maurice L. Henry of Kenosha, sustained “serious non-life threatening injuries” and was partially ejected from the 2005 Dodge Caravan he was driving after crashing head-on into the construction equipment at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. He received treatment at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Henry’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
You have free articles remaining.
“Further investigation determined Henry was showing signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated,” Mount Pleasant Police reported.
Henry’s vehicle was driving eastbound on Braun Road when it collided with the construction vehicle at the intersection with the East Frontage Road. This area is closed to traffic due to construction, police noted.
The scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m. with the assistance of the South Shore Fire Department. The crash is still being investigated by Mount Pleasant Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Curtis L Walls
Curtis L Walls, 1700 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally transfer less than or equal to $500).
Brittany R Wherly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittany R Wherly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Chase N Spann
Chase N Spann, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Cory L Taylor
Cory L Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael P Wiltzius
Michael P Wiltzius, 5400 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Shushika R Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shushika R Smith, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Latazz Aking Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Latazz Aking Smith, Naperville, Illinois, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment.