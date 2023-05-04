STURTEVANT — A Racine man has been accused of drug dealing after allegedly being found with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Kameron J. Simpson, 31, was charged with five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, four felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office met with a confidential informant to buy controlled substances from Simpson on four occasions in April.

During those meetings, the confidential informant reportedly purchased a total of 200 fentanyl pills, which weighed 20.9 grams, from Simpson.

On April 27, officers arrested Simpson as he was leaving the probation and parole office at 9521 Rayne Road in the Village of Sturtevant.

According to the complaint, agents searched the vehicle he had arrived in and found 80 pills. Agents conducted a subsequent search of Simpson’s residence where they reportedly found an additional 960 pills in a bedroom dresser.

In total, 1,040 pills, weighing 110.2 grams were found, according to the complaint. Those pills reportedly tested positive for fentanyl.

According to the complaint, Simpson told investigators that he had been dealing for about a year or so. He allegedly said the pills in the car and in his home were all his and that he had “a lot of customers.”

Simpson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 2, 2023 Today's mugshots: May 2 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Brandon Robert Zylka Brandon Robert Zylka, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Maurice Edwin Bell Maurice Edwin Bell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, hit and run (injury), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Joshua S. Brandies Joshua S. Brandies, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon. Anthony Tony Durant Anthony Tony Durant, Lennox, California, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Demertris J. Hodge Demertris J. Hodge, 2100 block Romayne Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Brian Keith LaPoint Brian Keith LaPoint, 700 block of 51st Place, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhance), possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping. Tramiacia Nicole McMurtry Tramiacia Nicole McMurtry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Kameron J. Simpson Kameron J. Simpson, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams). Edward J. Danoski Edward J. Danoski, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, sex offender registry violation.