Criminal court

Suspected driver in July fatal had struck friend while drunk in past

RACINE — When Keisha Farrington allegedly struck and killed a man on July 30 while reportedly driving intoxicated, it wasn't the first time she hit someone while drunk. 

Keisha Farrington

Farrington

In December 2015, Farrington, now 36, was sentenced to jail time and four years' probation after she drove drunk on July 4, 2015, with her infant in her car and struck her friend, fracturing her leg. 

“I made the biggest mistake of my life getting behind the wheel of my car” after drinking, Farrington said during her 2015 sentencing.

Farrington, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, is charged with making that mistake again, according to the criminal complaint.

On the evening of July 30, Farrington reportedly struck 64-year-old Clarence A. Ellis III at the corner of Sixth and Marquette streets. Ellis was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse.

When police arrived, Farrington was reportedly standing by and admitted to striking Ellis with her car. She told investigators that she had a few drinks. “Oh my God, I’m going to jail and I’ll never see my babies again,” Farrington allegedly said.

Farrington was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated offense, third offense, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. 

A preliminary hearing for Farrington was postponed Wednesday after the Racine Public Defender's Office said that after 67 attempts, they were unable to find Farrington an attorney. Securing attorneys for accused defendants has been an ongoing challenge for the  Public Defender's Office.

"I can't represent myself today?" Farrington asked.

"Not today," Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch responded. 

As she was lead back into the Racine County Jail, friends and family of Farrington who attended the minute-long hearing motioned and said words of encouragement to Farrington. "We love you, Keisha," one of them said.  

A status conference is set for Aug. 14 at the Law Enforcement Center. As of Wednesday, Farrington remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. 

